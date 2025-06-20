Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Sells $376,000.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,386.90. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 252,486 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $1,181,634.48.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CURI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

