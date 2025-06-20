Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Trading Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.20). Approximately 3,015,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.79).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.75) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.79), for a total transaction of £187,686.40 ($252,742.26). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £2,676.51 ($3,604.24). Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

