CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $369,600.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $369,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,365,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,089,002.70. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

