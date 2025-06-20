NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97). 4,029,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,655,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.02 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The company has a market cap of £447.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.68.

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently -62.97%.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

