Tami Rosen Sells 8,187 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $146,547.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,580.10. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Tami Rosen sold 13,814 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $244,231.52.

PGY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 359,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 961,944 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 2,722.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 294,878 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

