Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $60.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

