Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,049,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,521,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

