Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 437.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $954.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,675.50. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,674 shares of company stock worth $1,617,158. 18.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

