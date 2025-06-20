Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $80.29 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $80,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

