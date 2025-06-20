DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 286,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,578,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

