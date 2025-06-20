Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

