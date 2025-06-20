Clear Point Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,519 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $49.73 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $300.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.