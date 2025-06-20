Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,677 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,997,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,615,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

