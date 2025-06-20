Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.95 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

