Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 10,684 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 1.09% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

