Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,689 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

