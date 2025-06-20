LongView Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

