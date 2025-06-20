O Dell Group LLC Sells 7,455 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

