Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

