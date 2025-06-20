Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned approximately 0.06% of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVSB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

