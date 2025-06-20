Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

