Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

