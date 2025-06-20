Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 4,455 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,389,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250,940.13. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,045 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,630.20.

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,333.60.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $107,597.88.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,839 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $179,281.95.

On Thursday, April 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,412 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $24,602.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $106,557.02.

On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $71,482.68.

EverCommerce stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 838.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

