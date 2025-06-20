Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $538.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

