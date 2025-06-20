Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $150.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

