Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, CLG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

