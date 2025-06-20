Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stake Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

