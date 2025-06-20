Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

