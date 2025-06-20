Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

