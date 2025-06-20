Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 126,871 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

