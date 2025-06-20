Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.