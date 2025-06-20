One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $49,960.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,947.88. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 400 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

OLP stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

