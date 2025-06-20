DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,481,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,205 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $33,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price target on DoubleVerify and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NYSE DV opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

