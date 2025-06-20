WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Holdings Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,924 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of WillScot worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. WillScot’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

