Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,906 shares of company stock valued at $59,549,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

