Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $716.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

