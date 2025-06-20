Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1,441.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $116.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

