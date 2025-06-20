Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 74 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVB opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.