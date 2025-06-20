Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

