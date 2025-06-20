Friedenthal Financial Purchases 203 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,609,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

