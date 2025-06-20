Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 868 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 197,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

