LongView Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 327,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.11 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

