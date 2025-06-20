Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 38,708 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,620.32. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.22 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

