Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Increases By 23.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

