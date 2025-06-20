LongView Wealth Management Acquires 5,796 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.