Five Pine Wealth Management Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Five Pine Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Five Pine Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

