River Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

