River Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 557,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

