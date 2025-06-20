Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 57.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

