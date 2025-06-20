O Dell Group LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

